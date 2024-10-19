Does homework help? New study says yes

Researchers at Maynooth University’s Hamilton Institute and Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Ireland used a new artificial intelligence model to analyze data from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, often called TIMSS. An international assessment, TIMSS measures the mathematics and science achievement of students in fourth and eighth grades across around 70 participating countries, including the United States.

Published in the international journal Learning and Instruction, the study focused on 4,118 Irish eighth graders. It examined how their homework patterns affected their math and science performance.

Among the key findings:

Frequency Over Duration: The study highlights that the frequency of homework is more important than its duration. Daily homework assignments were found to be most effective for improving mathematics achievement, while science performance benefited most from homework assigned three to four times a week.

Effectiveness of Shorter Assignments: Short homework tasks, lasting up to 15 minutes, were shown to be just as effective as longer assignments. This suggests regular, concise homework can promote learning without overwhelming students with excessive work.

Equity in Benefits: Contrary to previous research, this study found that all students, regardless of socioeconomic background, experienced similar benefits from homework, indicating equitable advantages across diverse student populations. The researchers advocate for homework policies prioritizing regular, short-duration assignments to optimize student engagement and academic success without causing undue stress.

“Our study provides strong evidence that regular homework can significantly enhance student performance, especially when given little and often,” said author Nathan McJames in a statement about the study findings. “By avoiding very long homework assignments, this also allows students to balance schoolwork with other important activities outside of school.”