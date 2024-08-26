Conservative billionaires use money and influence to push school vouchers

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Cowen is a Michigan State University professor whose early studies of small, select voucher pilots found they showed some promise. But as voucher programs expanded and became large-scale, Cowen documented increasingly dismal academic outcomes. Large-scale studies found students in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio and Washington, D.C., who used vouchers to leave public schools for private schools experienced sizable learning declines.

Data from recently enacted state programs show the typical students using vouchers never attended public schools as they were already in a private school, home-schooled or enrolling in a private kindergarten. And the data also show many of these private schools raise tuition once states adopt vouchers.

Yet even as evidence mounts against their effectiveness, vouchers are spreading, as seen in this year’s approval of a general school voucher bill by the Georgia General Assembly.

Cowen says these determined billionaires are manipulating lawmakers and running roughshod over the will of voters, who remain wary of diverting tax dollars to private schools. State Republican leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp pushed the voucher bill despite significant opposition among Georgians.

“It is not parent driven. It is not locally driven. This is a nationally coordinated movement. Vouchers and voucherlike programs still have never won a statewide ballot initiative,” said Cowen. That’s why, he said, proponents have resorted to conservative advocacy groups disguised as think tanks and aggressive litigation and legislative strategies.

“If they thought vouchers would even have a good shot on a direct ballot, they would do it as it would be cheaper and much faster,” he said. “Betsy DeVos wouldn’t have a super PAC targeting legislators in Texas right now if she thought there was public support.”

When rigorous evidence on school vouchers revealed some of the largest academic losses in the research record, proponents pivoted to the culture war argument that public schools were too woke and parents needed control over how schools talked about gender, LGBTQ families and race in America, an argument embraced and advanced by Donald Trump during his presidency.

Why is controlling the narratives around social issues in America so important to DeVos and other wealthy conservatives?

“They are true believers,” said Cowen. DeVos and her husband, Dick, have long funded Christian schools and evangelical missions and spoken with admiration of private schools that impart moral and religious beliefs to their students, he said. As U.S. education secretary on her first visit to New York in 2018, DeVos visited private schools rather than public ones and delivered a speech where she criticized “powerful interests that want to deprive families their God-given freedom” to choose private schools.

In an October 2020 speech at Hillsdale College, a Christian liberal arts school in Michigan, DeVos condemned advice that conservatives should “accept that we really are living in a culturally post-Christian nation. That we’d best retreat to a makeshift monastery and leave culture and country behind.”

Instead DeVos urged action. “Rebuild the family, restore its power,” she said, “and we will reclaim everything right about America, and us.”

The catch, said Cowen, is that DeVos’ vision for America is not inclusive of all families in America. “It’s about one view of family, a specific type of family that fits into the larger frame of right wing politics.”

“Vouchers are sold as a coupon that you can take and go wherever you want,” he said. But he voucher movement is not about school choice, but “the school’s choice.” In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for taxpayer-funded vouchers to go to religious schools.

Now, private religious schools accepting public money can reject children from same-sex families. These schools can expel a teen who becomes pregnant. They can require families sign sexual morality pledges and “statements of faith” that declare “homosexual behavior ... is sinful and offensive to God” and “no intimate sexual activity be engaged in outside of a marriage between a man and woman.”

Voters need to know that a voucher movement that initially drew on the language of free markets and now of religious faith has done nothing to improve education, said Cowen. And he also wants Americans to realize the fundamental threat to democracy posed by this religious nationalism around schools is “a notion of every child and family outside of a church sanctuary left to fend for themselves.”