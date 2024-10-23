Cobb board member: New voucher bill empowers private schools, not parents

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The voucher will also likely be inaccessible to students who need special education. The accepting private schools do not have to follow or create Individualized Education Programs or 504 Plans. Additionally, students using the “Georgia Special Needs Scholarship” cannot use these voucher funds.

Though this voucher is framed as giving power to parents, all of the power rests in the participating private schools. The accepting private school will not be required “to alter such school’s or provider’s creed, practices, admission policies, employment policies or curricula in order to receive account funds under the program.”

This is a notable allowance since half of private schools in Cobb County are religious in nature. It’s also troubling that the accepting private school doesn’t have to be accredited yet — SB 233 says schools can be “in the process” — and the teachers at the schools do not have to be certified. Finally, all power rests with these private schools since they do not have to participate in the program or accept students with vouchers.

Accountability is also lacking. Private schools participating in the program are required to administer either a nationally norm-referenced test or a statewide assessment and are required to keep graduation rates of students in the program. These requirements are only for students participating in the voucher program, and these tests and rates would not necessarily have to be calculated schoolwide.

There are no consequences listed, regardless of the outcome. It is structurally impossible for any of these participating private schools to get on a “failing schools” list, even if their data would place them there. In fact, the law specifies that the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement shall include a list of only public schools that performed in the lowest 25% of all public schools based on the cumulative individual school ratings.

Our state can choose to invest in all students by adding an opportunity weight/poverty weight to the Quality Basic Education formula by expanding pre-K and by supporting the dyslexia initiatives with enough funds to follow through on the mandates. Instead, the state is funneling money to a small number of students and accepting as fact that 25% of our schools are “failing” by their definition.

I hope lawmakers work instead in the best interest of the children of Georgia.

Becky Sayler is a member of the Cobb County School District Board of Education. These views represent her own and not those of the board.