Will schools listen to pediatricians or anti-maskers?

The highly contagious delta variant now accounts for about 70% of all new cases, most of which are among those who haven't been vaccinated, including children too young for the shots. Of the 480 Georgia patients hospitalized with COVID-19 so far this month, 416 were not fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. “There is a clear message that is coming through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a press briefing last week.

To understand why the universal masking recommendation will be ignored by many districts in Georgia, let me share some of the comments I’ve received about mask policies in schools over the last two weeks. These are the same arguments that last year led school boards across Georgia to bow to mask opponents and decline to impose mandates.

Mask use is child abuse. There is no pandemic. The risk of 3-year-olds spreading COVID is less than .0018% per 100K, in other words, nonexistent. The damage done to the mental health and respiratory systems of these kids is immense, not to mention the very doctors of these kids contributing to this BS. Why do teachers and doctors think they know it all? So damn lucky that my kids are grown and out of public school! School leadership has truly lost their minds! Stop listening to these so-called “experts" who are funded by big pharma and who have zero interest in your health. They want to make you sick, and keep you sick so they have lifetime customers. Masks are more dangerous for children than covid. The Delta variant is more transmissible and easier to catch; but it's also far less lethal to children (.997% survival rate) and most healthy adults, just as every virus in history has been. A state in India with 210 million people, weathered the delta variant with very low hospitalizations and even lower death rate.

The capitulation of school and state leaders to these viewpoints explains why Georgia and other states are still being held hostage to this persistent and wily virus. Ignoring the ongoing threat from COVID-19 and the rise of infections among younger, unvaccinated Americans could turn this school year into a horror show.