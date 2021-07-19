America’s pediatricians: All students should wear masks this fall

When schools reopen, the American Academy of Pediatrics wants to see masks on all students over the age of 2, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated, a recommendation likely to reignite the mask wars in Atlanta area school districts.
The updated guidance released today by the professional organization for the nation’s pediatricians exceeds that of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On July 9, the CDC said students and teachers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks in schools in the fall.
But the call by the American Academy of Pediatrics for “a layered approach” to school safety begins with a recommendation that everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. The group also encourages eligible children to be vaccinated against COVID and reiterates the CDC recommendations around building ventilation, testing, quarantining and cleaning and disinfection.
“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Dr. Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health, in a statement. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”
“There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated,” said Dr. Sara Bode, chair-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee. “This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well. It’s also the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.”
The AAP recommends universal masking in school for these reasons:
A significant portion of the student population is not eligible for vaccination
Protection of unvaccinated students from COVID-19 and to reduce transmission
A lack of a system to monitor vaccine status among students, teachers and staff
Potential difficulty in monitoring or enforcing mask policies for those who are not vaccinated; in the absence of schools being able to conduct this monitoring, universal masking is the best and most effective strategy to create consistent messages, expectations, enforcement, and compliance without the added burden of needing to monitor vaccination status
Possibility of low vaccination uptake within the surrounding school community
Continued concerns for variants that are more easily spread among children, adolescents, and adults
About the Author