The 2022 Georgia Legislature: Hands off schools or hands on?

The 2022 legislative session promises a lot of attention on schools, most of which will be unwanted by those who work in the schools. A bill is likely coming that will ban some books dealing with race and gender. As my political colleagues have reported, state Rep. Jan Jones, the No. 2 Republican in the Georgia House, announced she’s working to “ensure obscene materials have no place in public schools.”

In targeting books that resonate with parents upset over what they feel are liberal influences in schools, Georgia Republicans are following the successful strategy of conservative politicians in other states, most notably Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin. In promoting his support of parental rights, Youngkin ran an ad that featured a Republican activist who fought eight years ago to have Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer-winning novel “Beloved” banned from her son’s high school, saying the book’s imagery gave her son nightmares. (Her son was a high school senior and reading the book, which describes the horrors of slavery, in an advanced class.)