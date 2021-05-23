OPINION: Turning equity lens on schools exposes white unhappiness

It is not just public school parents who are rattled. An anonymous five-page letter “written on behalf of thousands of parents, alumnae, community supporters & financial donors of Westminster” condemned the Atlanta private school’s attention to “racism, sexual identity, white privilege, institutional racism, oppression, affinity groups, and, of course, their holy whole trinity: Equity, diversity and inclusion.” The letter chided, “How about just sticking to good old fashion academic excellence and the Bible?”

This fast-escalating culture war found its villain in a 40-year-old body of scholarship known broadly as critical race theory or CRT, a complex and multi-layered examination of the systematic presence of racism in American life, laws and institutions. It is fodder for college and law school seminars, not K-12 classrooms.

Yet, at a Cobb board meeting Thursday, a parent described the theory as “educational terrorism.” Meanwhile, a woman at the Gwinnett school board meeting declared, “Critical race theory teaches children how to be racist. It’s abusive. It discriminates against one color. You’re fighting racism with a new racist ideology that stems from old Marxist beliefs.”

CRT is not related to Marxism, diversity training or cancel culture. But in the last few months, conservative radio and TV have cast it as a threat to American values and blamed it for everything except the high pollen count. White parents speaking against CRT embraced a Post-it note version, but it was enough to convince them it would leave their children loathing themselves and their country.

As it is with transgender bathroom and athletic policies, the far right is distorting education efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion and getting lots of help in their misinformation campaign from Southern politicians. Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr issued statements this week in opposition to critical race theory. At least 12 state legislatures have either considered or passed bills that ban any teaching that suggests the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.

The governor of Oklahoma this month signed House Bill 1775, which bans schools from teaching any concepts that suggest “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex or an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

“We can and should teach this history without labeling a young child as an oppressor or requiring he or she feel guilty, or shame based on their race or sex. I refuse to tolerate otherwise,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

This backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion does not surprise Dr. Bettina Love, who holds an endowed professorship at the University of Georgia and is author of “We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom.”

Dr. Bettina Love

“When you put race in the front, middle or in between anything, people get fearful,” said Love. “They say we are automatically blaming white people, or we are teaching white students to hate themselves.”

What critical race theory seeks to do is expose how racism is embedded in systems, policies and laws in this country, she said. “It helps young people realize if you understand the systems, you can work to change the systems.”

These attacks reduce critical race theory, a major scholarly debate, to sound bites, said Chris Stewart, CEO of Brightbeam, a national advocacy organization focused on empowering Black and poor parents, and co-host of the 8 Black Hands podcast. First came state laws to clamp down on anti-racism teaching in the schools in any form, but now the outrage machine has shifted to local school boards, he said.

“At the end of the day, the question is do you want a just society for your kids and all kids,” said Stewart, who does not believe the answer would be “yes” from everyone.

“Historically, when you push forward, when you get more kids sitting next to each other and a more truthful reckoning of why society is not just and the ways in which society harms some, then comes a backlash movement,” said Stewart, a former Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education member.

“We have Black kids in a very racist system that sees them as less than white students,” Stewart said. “Yet, people want to refute systematic racism, saying it does not exist despite everything we know about how the courts work, the police data. Look at school systems and discipline data. You can find disparities there that are not explained by anything other than race. And, yet they don’t even want to talk about equity.”

“You realize racism is permanent; it is endemic,” said Stewart. “It does not matter what people say. It is what they do. And they turn a blind eye if justice costs them something.”