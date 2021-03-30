Surge of ‘Save Girls Sports’ legislation targets transgender students

Harbin’s bill did not pass either the Senate or House by what is known as crossover day, so is unlikely to rise from the dead in these waning hours of the Georgia General Assembly. However, bills in other states, all with the same template as Harbin’s Senate Bill 266, are advancing.

A closely watched battleground on transgender girls and sports has been South Dakota where the governor attempted to appease conservatives in the state without alienating a broader base necessary for a possible national race someday.

After Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed South Dakota’s Save Girls Sports bill, she announced two executive orders to “protect fairness” in K-12 and college athletics, including requiring females in K-12 sports to produce an affidavit or birth certificate showing they were born female.

That didn’t spare Noem denunciations from conservative groups who have been pushing the bills. “It may be a disappointing day in South Dakota’s fight to protect female athletes; however, we know that the fight is ongoing,” said Autumn Leva, Vice President of Strategy for Family Policy Alliance, in a statement Monday night.

Governors in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi have signed transgender girl bans, and efforts are likely to continue in Georgia. In signing the bill two weeks ago, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced, “I proudly signed the Mississippi Fairness Act to ensure young girls are not forced to compete against biological males.”

The catalyst for these state campaigns is a Connecticut case where three high school female school runners filed a Title IX complaint in 2019, contending they suffered an unfair disadvantage competing against two transgender high school track and field athletes and lost opportunities for state titles and college scholarships.

The complaint and a lawsuit by the students target a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy that permits athletes to compete based on the gender with which they identify. Connecticut is among 16 states with such a policy.

The outrage has focused on the losses the three Connecticut runners experienced when they completed against the two trans students. However, seldom noted is that the trio also lost to faster athletes who were born female. And some of those faster runners also beat the two transgender high school athletes. Sports research has found many factors besides sex can give athletes a competitive advantage, including maximal oxygen uptake, thermal regulation and fluid homeostasis.

Despite predictions the three would lose college opportunities because they fell behind in track and field rankings, one of the complainants who graduated high school, Selina Soule, is running track at the Division I level. On the other hand, Andraya Yearwood, one of the trans runners who also graduated high school, is not running track in college due to the fallout and bullying.

During a hearing on the Georgia bill earlier this month, Jen Slipakoff, the mother of a 13-year-old transgender girl, told Senate Education and Youth Committee that her daughter shared close bond with her friends on her lacrosse team. Her daughter is in seventh grade, she said, and “just clears 4-and-a-half feet and weighs 60 pounds.”

“Her teammates have been her friends since preschool. Pulling her from this team of her cherished community and sending her to play with the boys would be nothing short of traumatic and cruel,” Slipakoff told the committee. “It is not dangerous for my daughter to be on the same sports team as her girlfriends. She’s not taking the spot of another more deserving girl, as though my daughter deserves less than. She’s not a threat.”

“I am left wondering if she doesn’t belong on the boys’ team and she doesn’t belong on the girls’ team, where exactly do you think she belongs? Can you tell me she belongs somewhere? Or, do you think she doesn’t belong anywhere?” said Slipakoff, “Because that is what passing this bill will tell her.”

A letter signed by more than 500 college athletes to the NCAA this month urged the organization to take a stand against bills that subject “all women athletes to potential invasive gender verification tests while also effectively banning transgender women athletes from competition.”

The letter said:

The harm these bills will cause will be felt by generations of athletes to come. Trans youth will not be able to play and excel at the sports they love, causing a ripple effect that will eventually remove an integral element of the diversity of college sport. Failure to speak up now will harm current and future athletes – perhaps irreparably. We call upon you to ensure that the NCAA lives up to the guidelines and standards that they claim to uphold by making a firm statement that you will uphold the NCAA Anti-Discrimination Policy and only operate championships and events in states that promote an inclusive atmosphere. All athletes deserve to compete. All athletes are worthy of protection. No athlete should feel unsafe being who they are.

The Senate Ed Committee passed Harbin’s bill in a 5-3 vote, despite acknowledgements there are no relevant cases now in Georgia. Supporters agreed a law ought to be in place to protect girls in the future.

But opponents countered it was important to protect transgender students who have higher rates of suicide, anxiety and depression. Roland Behm of the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention told the committee the Georgia Student Health Survey showed approximately one in 20 Georgia middle and high school students attempted suicide in the last 12 months.

“For transgender students, the CDC reports that number is one in three who attempted suicide,” he said. Sports participation provides students with opportunities to develop a sense of belonging, connectiveness and contribution, all of which are protective factors against suicide, he said.

“Senate Bill 266 would establish state-sanctioned bullying of some of our most vulnerable children,” said Behm. “Bullying is cowardly. Let’s let all our children play.”