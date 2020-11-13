Remote learning at Cherokee’s River Ridge High for two weeks due to COVID

On behalf of the Superintendent, this is to advise you that that we are, effective immediately, temporarily closing in-person learning at River Ridge High School. The school will reopen for in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 30.

River Ridge HS in-person students will learn from home from Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, with classwork provided through the Canvas learning management system in a manner similar to that which was utilized during the spring school closures. Teachers and staff will report to the campus next week and will be available online during regular school hours. The building will be thoroughly sanitized over this weekend in advance of staff returning. The closure has no effect on River Ridge HS students already enrolled in Digital Learning.

Students who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the closure should call the school’s front office on Monday to make an appointment. The school will be closed Nov. 23-27 for Thanksgiving Break. Extra-curricular athletic activities will continue after school with additional safety measures in place, but continuation will be closely monitored for possible cancellation; the River Ridge HS football game scheduled for this evening has been cancelled.

This school closure decision was made with the support of School Board Members and in consideration with the Department of Public Health. Over the past two weeks, the number of positive COVID-19 cases among River Ridge HS students and staff has increased to a total of 27, with 476 of its 1,489 in-person students now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that would further increase the quarantine total. We understand these closings create hardships and are disappointing to students who want to learn in-person as well as their families, but these are necessary measures to avoid potential spread within our schools.

The number of COVID-19 cases in both Cherokee County and across the country is on the rise, and what happens outside of our schools impacts what happens inside our schools and our ability to keep schools open.

We need everyone to please: stay home when you’re sick (use this checklist:); get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; social distance when you can and wear a mask when you can’t.





- Barbara P. Jacoby, Chief Communications Officer, Cherokee County School District