Opinion: Reading is a science. And schools are missing the lesson

The science of reading is the basis of a classroom approach called structured literacy, which entails drilling down on foundational skills in K-2, explicit phonemic awareness, word recognition, spelling, and syntax at the sentence and paragraph levels.

“The whole language approach is easier because it says you will read to your kids and they will love it and they will pick it up,” said local teacher Rachel Platt, who, as @mindfulteacherrachel on Instagram and TikTok, has gained a following. “But it doesn’t work for a lot of kids.”

For example, Platt said a hallmark of whole language is having kids look for “cues” to guess their way through a predictable text. “Because this curriculum depends so much on compensation methods rather than applying any phonics directly to text, third and fourth graders who no longer read predictable text in class with obvious pictures suddenly are struggling readers,” she said.

Recent independent reviews deemed ineffective two top popular whole language programs used by many districts, including throughout Georgia, prompting school leaders to rethink how they teach reading.

“There are a lot of veteran, very talented teachers, even some new teachers just coming out of school, who are having to stop for a moment, reflect and ask, ‘Is what I have been doing in my class or what I learned in my teacher prep program really aligned to the very best practice?’” said Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools, which is committed to using the science of reading.

Despite a master’s degree in education, Sherri Lucas-Hall recognized she was missing essential training in how to teach kindergarteners and first graders to read. While about 35% of children could be considered instinctual or natural readers, Lucas-Hall said most need more explicit and foundational lessons than schools provide. “We believe that if you take children who were never surrounded by books, expose them to books and reading and a love of reading, they will catch it,” said Lucas-Hall, who now runs Designed to Teach Tutoring Services in Gwinnett.

The science of how the brain learns to read is complex and cannot be distilled in a weeklong training seminar. Fulton County Schools will spend $3.26 million to train more than 3,000 teachers, principals and central office administrators in the science of reading. It is one of the first steps in Fulton’s $90 million, three-year “Every Child Reads” plan to help students who fell behind during the pandemic and to build a culture around literacy.

“We have to make the science of reading available to all teachers because our kids are depending on it,” said Lee-James, who is consulting with Marietta Schools. “Quite frankly when you look at our national data, our country is depending on it.”