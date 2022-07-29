Opinion: Parents may be on their own negotiating COVID this school year

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker update, “COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are on the rise, driving COVID-19 Community Levels up to medium or high in 75% of counties. Omicron BA.5 is the predominant variant, causing an estimated 78% of cases. BA.5 has fueled the rapid rise in cases since June, suggesting that it spreads more easily than previous Omicron lineages.”

We’re in a challenging place as parents want their kids to experience a normal school year without masking, social distancing or limits on athletics and other extracurriculars. However, that insistence on a return to a pre-COVID-19 world could increase transmission rates and lead to more teacher and student absences.

When I asked parents on the AJC Get Schooled Facebook page about their district’s policies and plans, many said they had received no information yet on COVID-19.

“It’s every family for themselves,” said one. “It’s pretty evident by now that we’re all on our own,” said another.