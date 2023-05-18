Opinion: New survey finds improving teacher morale

Among other 2023 results:

The percentage of teachers considering leaving the profession within the next two years fell from 44% to 35%. While classroom conditions appear to have changed modestly, the survey points out that the changes are for the better.

46% of current public K-12 educators would be “fairly" or “very likely" to advise their younger selves to choose teaching again.

42% report their mental health and wellness negatively affects their work.

1 in 3 teachers say their principals provide some or a lot of concrete support for teacher mental health and wellness. However, just 1 in 10 teachers whose mental health is having a very negative impact on their work say the same.

The survey asked respondents what schools and districts could do to better support them. Among the top suggestions were a pay raise or bonus (67%), smaller class sizes (62%), more/better support for student discipline-related issues (62%), fewer administrative burdens associated with meetings and paperwork (57%) and more acknowledgement of good work/hard work/successes (54%)