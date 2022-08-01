Opinion: As school ramps up, so do students’ mental health challenges

That distress is likely to rise now that kids are back in school. “Academic pressure, academic performance are frequently reported as the greatest source of stress. School can also be a place that kids experience peer victimization and bullying,” said Copeland. “In Durham, what we have seen is that when school starts, compared to when kids are on break, there’s a 60% increase in the rate of pediatric mental health emergency department visits during that academic time.”

Copeland advises parents to watch for behavior changes in their children, saying, “One of the most common things that we see among kids is increased irritability, increased anger. If you have a kid that is having difficulty in other ways … consider, could there be some other condition going on?”

“During the pandemic and even before, I think a lot of us were saying we need to be checking in on each other. So, for parents to be asking their kids if they’re feeling sad, if they’re feeling worried. While it can be difficult for parents, I think there needs to be a role for bringing up suicidal ideation or suicidal thoughts,” he said.

Specific to parents of teens, Copeland said, “But if you have a teenager where you’re noticing very big changes — they used to do well in school, but they’re not doing well in school anymore. They used to have a lot of friends, those friends are changing, or they’re seeing a reduction in the number of friends they have. They used to have activities, which they enjoyed doing, and now we’re not seeing those same activities anymore. When you start seeing from lots of different angles that your teenager is getting worse, that’s when we really start worrying.”

Teachers across Georgia have been voicing concerns about the mental well-being of their students, and many districts used federal COVID-19 relief funds to shore up their counseling and psychological services. Still, with one school psychologist on average in Georgia for every 6,390 students, the state has a long way to go. Even when families can afford private help for their kids, they have to look far and wide as Georgia has eight psychiatrists per 100,000 children. The recommended ratio is 47 per 100,000.

So, what can parents and teachers do? First off, according to the experts, take care of themselves. “The notion for parents, for caregivers, for teachers, is to put on your own oxygen mask first,” said Maslow. “So, from a prevention side, supporting teachers, supporting parents, camp counselors, the people on the front lines of supporting kids, if we go back to what we really need, that’s the place to start.”