Medical school presidents: Menthol cigarette ban will save Black lives

As the leaders of institutions committed to training the next generation of physicians, we and our students are extremely gratified when we can heal a patient who is sick, but equally frustrated when treating a patient who suffers needlessly from a preventable disease.

Our frustration has only grown with the news that the proposed bans on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars have been delayed, despite the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence. As a result, we recently reached out to President Joe Biden, imploring his administration to take decisive action on the regulation of tobacco products. It’s well past time.

A ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes will save Black lives and quickly close the health disparities between Black Americans and our country’s population as a whole. Menthol cigarettes make it easier for youths to start smoking, and harder for smokers to quit — they are a poison on our communities, with far-reaching and deadly consequences.

We know all too well that three of the leading causes of death for Black Americans are heart disease, cancer and stroke — it’s no coincidence that tobacco use is a major contributing factor for each. In fact, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the Black community, and smoking is responsible for 81% of lung cancer deaths. While Black Americans represented 12% of the population, they accounted for 41% of smoking-related premature deaths and 50% of the estimated years of life lost associated with smoking menthols between 1980 and 2018. It doesn’t need to be this way.

We were encouraged by a recent study that found that a ban on menthol cigarette sales would close the disparities in U.S. lung cancer death rates between Black Americans and other racial and ethnic groups within five years, 25 years sooner than it otherwise would have happened. The study estimates a ban could save as many as 654,000 lives over 40 years, including 255,000 Black Americans. That makes expeditious action on the Food and Drug Administration’s proposed rule even more critical.

The prohibition on the sale of menthol cigarettes is both long overdue, and right in line with this administration’s priorities. Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of cancer in our country, and that harm falls particularly on Black Americans, who disproportionately smoke menthol cigarettes. In banning the sale of menthol cigarettes, Biden would be taking powerfully consequential steps toward his Cancer Moonshot, with the laudable goal of cutting U.S. cancer death rates by at least half in 25 years. There is no Cancer Moonshot achievement without banning menthol cigarettes.

These health disparities were not a coincidence, and menthol cigarettes weren’t always as prevalent in Black communities as they are today. In the 1950s, fewer than 10% of Black smokers used menthols, but today, resulting from the tobacco industry targeting Black communities with marketing for menthol cigarettes for decades, 85% of Black smokers use menthols — nearly triple the rate of white smokers (29%). Resultingly, Black smokers have a harder time quitting, largely because menthol cigarettes are more addictive.

Black youths also have the highest rate of cigar use compared to other races and ethnicities. Cigars, which come in kid-friendly flavors such as “cherry dynamite” and “banana smash,” are the second most popular product among all youths, and each day, 800 youths will try cigar smoking for the first time. It is with that in mind that we also urge you to move quickly to finalize and put into effect the FDA’s proposal, which, along with banning menthol cigarettes, would prohibit flavored cigars.

We appreciate the fact that the FDA’s rule will apply only to manufacturers and retailers and not individual consumers. It will not criminalize individuals who possess or use menthol cigarettes, despite disingenuous arguments from the tobacco industry that it will give police an excuse for racial profiling. Biden is committed to cancer control, mitigating health disparities, and racial equity, all of which come together with this proposed rule from the FDA.

Now, he simply needs to finish the job and ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. We’re counting on it.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice is president and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine. Dr. David M. Carlisle is president and CEO of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. Dr. James Earl King Hildreth is president and CEO of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn.