Georgia Tech sought student to pack up, drive peers with COVID to quarantine sites

Georgia Tech advertised for a student employee to drive dorm residents who tested positive for COVID-19 to off-campus quarantine sites. The reaction caused the school to pull the job ad.
Get Schooled Blog | 1 hour ago
By Maureen Downey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The ensuing outcry led Tech to rethink hiring a student to transport and deliver meals to infected peers

When a Georgia Tech professor shared this student job posting with me, I thought it might be a joke. Would Georgia Tech advertise for a “health and safety resident assistant” to oversee protocols and transportation when students in dorms tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to it?

Georgia Tech was seeking a student to serve as a resident assistant in dorms to deal with students who tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to it.
The answer is yes.

The job posting is authentic, but Tech has rethought the position after blowback. Here is a statement Tech gave me today after I reached out:

We did post an open position for a driver to provide transportation for ill individuals from the university health center to a safe isolation area provided by the Institute. Following all safety protocols recommended by institute medical professionals and Environmental Health & Safety, the van for transportation would have plexiglass between the driver and the patient, and the driver and patient would be provided with PPE to ensure their safety.

After concern has been expressed by community members about the position we posted, we’ve removed the posting and are looking for other options for transportation to our isolation locations.

- Blair Meeks, assistant vice president, external communications

The post also states the student employee would be “primarily responsible for executing isolation and quarantine protocols relative to COVID-19 positive student residents or those that have been exposed to others that have tested positive.”

Those responsibilities would entail transporting infected students or those exposed to off campus isolation/quarantine residences, pack and deliver belongings of isuch students and bring meals to them.

The pay was $1,000 for the semester and included campus housing and a meal plan

