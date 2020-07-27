Georgia Tech sought student to pack up, drive peers with COVID to quarantine sites

The job posting is authentic, but Tech has rethought the position after blowback. Here is a statement Tech gave me today after I reached out:

We did post an open position for a driver to provide transportation for ill individuals from the university health center to a safe isolation area provided by the Institute. Following all safety protocols recommended by institute medical professionals and Environmental Health & Safety, the van for transportation would have plexiglass between the driver and the patient, and the driver and patient would be provided with PPE to ensure their safety. After concern has been expressed by community members about the position we posted, we’ve removed the posting and are looking for other options for transportation to our isolation locations. - Blair Meeks, assistant vice president, external communications

The post also states the student employee would be “primarily responsible for executing isolation and quarantine protocols relative to COVID-19 positive student residents or those that have been exposed to others that have tested positive.”