Finally: University System of Georgia waives ACT/SAT requirement for 2021 applicants

More than 60% of bachelor-degree granting colleges and universities already decided not to require applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores for fall 2021 admission, according to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing (FairTest).

Bob Schaeffer, FairTest’s interim executive director, said, “Schools eliminating ACT and SAT mandates recognize that multiple test dates have been cancelled this spring and summer. Many sites, where exams were scheduled for this fall, will not open. That makes it impossible for many applicants to submit scores. Admissions officers also know that test-optional policies worked well at the 1,000 schools, which implemented them before the pandemic.”