Finally: University System of Georgia waives ACT/SAT requirement for 2021 applicants

I have been getting weekly emails from anxious parents waiting for this news: The University System of Georgia will waive its test score requirements for spring, summer and fall 2021 admission to its 26 campuses due to uncertainty about the scheduling of SAT/ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 60% of bachelor-degree granting colleges and universities already decided not to require applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores for fall 2021 admission, according to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing (FairTest).
Bob Schaeffer, FairTest’s interim executive director, said, “Schools eliminating ACT and SAT mandates recognize that multiple test dates have been cancelled this spring and summer. Many sites, where exams were scheduled for this fall, will not open. That makes it impossible for many applicants to submit scores. Admissions officers also know that test-optional policies worked well at the 1,000 schools, which implemented them before the pandemic.”
Georgia was among the latecomers to the party in the South; flagships in Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi made the call earlier this summer. (It is likely Georgia’s action today will prod some other holdouts to announce waivers.)
In its announcement, USG said it made the decision after monitoring testing availability during the spring and summer, when multiple test date cancellations caused limited testing availability and negatively impacted students.
“This temporary adjustment will allow students to apply for Spring, Summer and Fall 2021 admission without submitting ACT or SAT scores. Students must still meet all other admission requirements, and must meet adjusted minimum grade point average eligibility thresholds for admission to each USG sector. Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them,” said the announcement.