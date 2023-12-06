College Board releases revised AP African American Studies curriculum

“The question for the College Board: Are you bowing down to political pressure or are you doing the normal institutional steps necessary in a review of a pilot program?” said Brown, in his second year teaching the class at Maynard Jackson High School as part of the two-year pilot.

Still, Brown, who participated in AP feedback sessions on the class, said, “Not everyone might agree with reparations but there is at least a template in the revisions to discuss it. There is a template to talk about Black Lives Matter. It is not preaching. It is presenting information and letting students draw conclusions based on information and facts — the same way we teach U.S. history. Some people like Christopher Columbus. Some don’t.”

“The College Board is more aware of the political climate,” Brown said. “Now they have the footing under them to be a little more unapologetic about the course and more forceful in trying to make it really align with college standards.”

The College Board maintains the revisions better reflect college courses in African American studies, which is the point of AP classes, to give ambitious high schoolers an opportunity to take on college-level material and challenges. The revisions in the AP course, which opens with the origins of the African diaspora and concludes with Black studies and Black futures, include more primary sources for students.

In the initial pilot year, 60 high schools nationwide, including Maynard Jackson, offered the course. The pilot expanded this year to 700 high schools, including 29 across 13 Georgia districts. Demand this year was so great that Brown is now teaching three sections at his school, each with more than 30 students.

To develop and fine-tune the course, the College Board consulted with African American scholars, high school teachers and experts within its AP program. “It is rigorous. It will challenge students’ thinking,” said former chancellor of District of Columbia Public Schools Kaya Henderson in a statement. “It reflects the world that our students see today. Every student should have the opportunity to take this class.”

After she sat in on Brown’s class at Jackson High last spring, then-APS Superintendent Lisa Herring said, “This was the class I wanted when I was a student at Southwest High School in Macon in 1990.”