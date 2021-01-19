College Board announces end to SAT subject tests and optional essay

For its part, the College Board said it’s discontinuing subject tests because most students now have access to AP courses. As with the subject tests, the standardized tests at the end of an AP course can earn a student college credit, if the scores are high enough. The College Board also runs the AP program.

“Students were able to use these as a tool to show the highest level of academic muscle -- essentially a way to differentiate two A students, or to compensate if, for example, a student’s math grades were A- or B+,” said Hafeez Lakani, CEO of the New York-based Lakhani Coaching. “APs are a good replacement for these, but this presents a real problem in cases of independent schools where APs are not widely available, or some public schools that offer a limited range of APs. In these cases, more scrutiny will now be on grades, potentially increasing pressure on students and teachers from parents to give more As.”

The College Board added an essay to the SAT in 2005. “The reality is that although there was a lot of initial interest in the writing section, it didn’t live up to expectations and as the years went by, colleges became less enthusiastic about it, citing their existing ability to gauge applicants’ writing skills through their own application essays,” said Isaac Botier, executive director of college admissions programs for Kaplan.

Questions were being raised about the value of standardized admissions tests long before the pandemic, especially after the decision of the influential University of California system to suspend its SAT/ACT requirement at its nine prestigious campuses, including UCLA and UC Berkeley.

Discontinuing SAT subject tests: The expanded reach of AP and its widespread availability for low-income students and students of color means the Subject Tests are no longer necessary for students to show what they know. We are no longer offering the Subject Tests in the U.S. Students in the U.S. will automatically have their registrations canceled and receive a refund. Because Subject Tests are used internationally for a wider variety of purposes, we will provide two more administrations in May and June of 2021 for students in international locations. We’ve reached out to our member colleges, and they will decide whether and how to consider students’ Subject Test scores. Students should check colleges’ websites for the most up-to-date information on their application policies. Discontinuing the optional SAT Essay: This decision recognizes that there are other ways for students to demonstrate their mastery of essay writing. At the same time, writing remains essential to college readiness, and the SAT will continue to measure writing and editing skills. The tasks on the SAT Reading and Writing and Language tests are among the most effective and predictive parts of the SAT. Students can take the SAT with Essay through the June 2021 SAT administration. After June 2021, the Essay will only be available in states where it’s required for SAT School Day administrations for accountability purposes. Students registered for the SAT with Essay this spring can cancel the Essay portion at any time, free of charge. A more streamlined, digitally delivered test is coming: There’s still a clear demand from students to take the SAT to show their strengths to colleges. Most immediately, we’re working to provide as many opportunities as possible for students in the class of 2022 to take the SAT this year, including by: Allocating seats that would have gone to students taking Subject Tests to students who want to take the SAT. Being prepared to expand capacity for existing administrations and add administrations in the fall if the pandemic continues to impact testing this spring. All safety requirements that were in place last fall will remain at least through the spring 2021 administrations. We’ll reach out directly to students registered for SAT Subject Tests and the SAT with Essay to inform them of these changes in the coming days and provide support and resources for our K–12 and higher education members. -