Atlanta wakes sleeping giant with decision to start high school earlier

Due to the pandemic, we know that our students experienced unfinished learning last school year and some levels of learning loss over the course of this school year. Research, however, suggests that extended learning time can exponentially help to address learning gaps and levels of learning loss.

Our Academic Recovery Plan includes the implementation of school-based intervention. To ensure that all elementary schools have time and can effectively implement these interventions, we are extending the elementary school day by 30 minutes for the next three school years.

Working with our Operations and Transportation team, we have reviewed our bell schedule to accommodate the needs of our tiered transportation schedule. For the 2021-2022 school year, our bell schedule will be as follows:

● Elementary 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (changed from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.)

● Middle School 9:05 a.m. – 4:05 a.m. (no change)

● High School 7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m. (changed from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.