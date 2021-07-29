As schools resume, so do parent fears about COVID-19

On parent forums across metro Atlanta, the same questions are being asked:

Can I request my child be assigned to a vaccinated teacher? You can always ask, although many principals rebel against parent requests for specific teachers. However, some parents are reporting that principals are willing to accommodate them if their family is at risk of serious complications from COVID.

Can I ask my children’s teachers if they are vaccinated? General consensus: You can ask, but they don’t have to tell you. One common suggestion is to announce gleefully to a teacher, “I am fully vaccinated,” and hope that invites them to say, “Me, too.” Another option: Be upfront with the teacher and explain that you are not comfortable with your child being around unvaccinated adults. You are worried about your child’s and family’s health and that is why you are asking.

At a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health forum today, Robert Blendon, Richard L. Menschel Professor of Public Health, discussed a joint POLITICO-Harvard survey in which 63% of respondents said public schools should require K-12 teachers and staff to be vaccinated. However, at 50%, the support was not nearly as high to mandate vaccines before the children 12 and older eligible for the shots can attend public school in person.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have decreed vaccine mandates are legal. And mandates have been sustained in three significant court cases, including one that upheld Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and related face-masking and testing requirements.

Without a mask mandate in my district, can I now switch my child from face-to-face to online classes? If you want to switch, check immediately as class rosters and staffing have been set for both in-person and virtual classes in most districts, and it may be hard to change now. Parents are making the argument they made their choice before the delta variant was on the rise, so districts should reopen virtual registration.

Can principals require masks in their schools even if the district as a whole does not? Good thought, but highly unlikely. Despite the rhetoric about site-based control and principals knowing their communities best, districts pretty much run the show from the central office on big issues. And this is a big issue with political ramifications.