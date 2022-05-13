ajc logo
Georgia to invest nearly $1.5 million to teach teachers about dyslexia

The Georgia Department of Education announced on Friday, May 13, 2022 that it will release $1.5 million in grants to teacher teachers about dyslexia. In 2019, Jennifer Henderson, lead literacy center teacher, was working on a word “stretching” activity at Charles R. Drew Charter School. The activity helps students break words into sounds. BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Georgia will help public school educators cover the cost of training to teach students with dyslexia.

Some experts report that as many as one in five children have dyslexia, a condition that makes reading difficult. Students who can’t read well by third grade tend to do worse in their academic careers, since reading becomes essential for broader learning by that point.

“Students’ future options increase exponentially when they master reading, a foundational skill that every child in Georgia should learn,” state school Superintendent Richard Woods said Friday in announcing nearly $1.5 million in grants.

The money from Woods’ agency, the Georgia Department of Education, will go to seven of the state’s 16 Regional Education Service Agencies, including the one covering the core counties of metro Atlanta. Recipients also include seven state universities, including Georgia State University and the University of Georgia.

The funds can go toward tuition, fees and exam costs for public school teachers in the state, or to improve and expand programs.

About the Author

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

