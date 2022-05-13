Georgia to invest nearly $1.5 million to teach teachers about dyslexia

Georgia will help public school educators cover the cost of training to teach students with dyslexia.
Some experts report that as many as one in five children have dyslexia, a condition that makes reading difficult. Students who can’t read well by third grade tend to do worse in their academic careers, since reading becomes essential for broader learning by that point.
“Students’ future options increase exponentially when they master reading, a foundational skill that every child in Georgia should learn,” state school Superintendent Richard Woods said Friday in announcing nearly $1.5 million in grants.
The money from Woods’ agency, the Georgia Department of Education, will go to seven of the state’s 16 Regional Education Service Agencies, including the one covering the core counties of metro Atlanta. Recipients also include seven state universities, including Georgia State University and the University of Georgia.
The funds can go toward tuition, fees and exam costs for public school teachers in the state, or to improve and expand programs.
About the Author