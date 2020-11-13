Georgia Tech to lay off 27 workers, citing pandemic’s financial strain

“Moving forward, we will continue to analyze factors that contribute to the health of Georgia Tech’s budget including spring enrollment and state revenues,” the email said. “Again, I acknowledge the stress and anxiety this is causing you during these incredibly challenging times.”

Georgia Tech’s announcement came a day after the University System released a report showing the school’s enrollment increased by about 9% this fall, to nearly 40,000 students. System officials attributed much of the enrollment growth to students taking online graduate program.

Despite the enrollment increase at Georgia Tech and several other University System schools, officials have reported a revenue decline in recent months. The system’s actual revenues were down nearly $150 million between July and September this year in comparison to the same time frame in 2019, according to a staff presentation made Wednesday to the Georgia Board of Regents. System officials say they’ve collected less money from education facility rentals, summer camps and various student activity fees.

Nationally, employment at public colleges and universities has dropped by almost 14% compared to pre-pandemic totals, according to an analysis published this week by The Pew Charitable Trusts.