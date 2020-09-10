Georgia Tech settles lawsuit with pro-life student group

Students for Life, a Georgia Tech student group opposed to abortion, invited pro-life activist Alveda King, the niece of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., to speak on campus last year, but said student government leaders would not cover the $2,346 for her speaking appearance.

Georgia Tech students pay mandatory student activity fees which its student government association uses to fund all other organizations' events on campus. Student government meeting records show student leaders at Tech voiced concerns about King’s views on abortion and gay marriage before denying the funding application, said attorneys at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group that represented Students for Life.