Georgia Tech reaches $1 million settlement in student leader’s death

Schultz’s family and attorneys believe the student’s death led to several important changes at the school, including requiring all officers to complete 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training to handle mental health emergencies. All sworn officers are now also issued tasers, which L. Chris Stewart, one of Schultz’s attorneys, said “is something that should be replicated” by other college police departments nationally.

Additionally, Georgia Tech expanded its LGBTQIA Resource Center, received $1 million in contributions to enhance LGBTQIA student mental health and wellness initiatives.

“We are hopeful that the university’s example of caring effort will be replicated nationwide,” said Stewart. “Students have let us know the LGBTQIA community is often overlooked and we hope these positive changes continue and that Scout’s life will stand for change.”

Georgia Tech said in a statement: “The recent settlement between Scout’s family and the Georgia Department of Administrative Services gives us a moment to reflect again on ways Georgia Tech can better support all members of the campus community. While we’ve significantly increased campus mental health resources and well-being programs over the last four years, we are reminded today of the importance of continued work in this area.”