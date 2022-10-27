Georgia State marks 30th anniversary of student sit-in: photos

Credit: Marlene Karas Credit: Marlene Karas

The protest led to the 1994 launch of the Department of African American Studies. Its name changed last school year to the Department of Africana Studies and offers bachelor and master’s degrees. More than 40% of Georgia State’s students last fall were Black, according to state data.

Several of the former student activists who participated in the protest will speak during a virtual panel discussion on Monday. Additional panel discussions will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and will feature the department’s current and former chairs, alumni and professors at other universities who attended Georgia State.

The panels will be held virtually and will start at 7:15 p.m.

Additional events, including lectures, are planned for later in the school year. A full schedule is available on the university’s website.