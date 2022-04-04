Georgia professor pulled from classes after calling police on students

A Georgia State University professor has been removed from teaching classes on campus after she called school police last week on two students who arrived late to class, officials said Monday.
Carissa Gray, an associate English professor, will not teach any of her classes in-person this semester on Georgia State’s Newton County campus, the university’s communications director, Andrea Jones, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Gray will teach one class virtually.
“She was removed from teaching the in-person classes so students could finish the semester with minimal disruption,” Jones said.
A telephone call and email to Gray were not immediately returned Monday.
The two students asked to stay in Gray’s class last Wednesday after arriving a few minutes late. Gray left the classroom and called campus police, who returned with her, university officials said. Police de-escalated the situation without incident, Georgia State officials said.
Some students and others took to social media last week to raise their concerns about police involvement since both students are Black. Gray is also Black.
The two students met Monday with the university’s interim provost and interim police chief, Jones said. The English department chair and a student life representative met with the class, Jones added. The discussions were productive, Jones said.
Georgia State has more than 52,000 students, the largest enrollment of any college or university statewide.
