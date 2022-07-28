ajc logo
X

Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone

Gov. Brian Kemp holds a check representing how much money the Georgia Lottery has raised for education since 1993. Among those with Kemp at the news conference on Thursday, July 28, 2022, are Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier (third from left), University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue (fourth from left), Gretchen Corbin (fifth from left), CEO and president of the Georgia Lottery, and Kemp's wife, Marty (second from right). (Vanessa McCray / Vanessa.McCray@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp holds a check representing how much money the Georgia Lottery has raised for education since 1993. Among those with Kemp at the news conference on Thursday, July 28, 2022, are Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier (third from left), University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue (fourth from left), Gretchen Corbin (fifth from left), CEO and president of the Georgia Lottery, and Kemp's wife, Marty (second from right). (Vanessa McCray / Vanessa.McCray@ajc.com)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago
Kemp touts revenue that’s gone to pre-K program, HOPE scholarships

State officials on Thursday celebrated a major moment for the Georgia Lottery nearly 30 years in the making.

Gov. Brian Kemp gathered with lottery officials at the Georgia Capitol to mark $25 billion in lottery revenue that’s gone to support educational programs since the lottery’s inception in 1993.

Kemp accepted an oversized ceremonial check made out to “Georgia’s students” to spotlight the occasion.

“Today certainly marks a special milestone for the Georgia Lottery Corp., our state as a whole and the numerous students who have benefited from those lottery-funded programs, some of them twice,” he said.

Lottery proceeds fund the HOPE scholarship program, which helps Georgia students attend in-state colleges. It also supports Georgia’s prekindergarten program.

More than 2 million Georgia students have benefited from the college scholarship and grant program. More than 1.7 million 4-year-olds have benefited from the prekindergarten program, lottery officials said.

“The impact of lottery-funded HOPE scholarships and the pre-K program goes far beyond the classroom. It makes our workforce stronger, our state a more sought-after destination for job creators and helps make our communities such great places to live, work and raise our families,” Kemp said. “The HOPE scholarship in particular also means higher education in Georgia is a good deal that carries far less risk of long-term debt for those who qualify compared to students from most other states.”

Before the event, Gretchen Corbin, lottery CEO and president, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the lottery has supported generations of Georgians.

“I see 29 years of students who have been impacted positively through the HOPE and pre-K program,” she said. “We are so proud and so happy, and we look forward to working every day for these education programs.”

The announcement comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches an estimated $1.1 billion for Friday’s drawing. Kemp quipped that “with inflation like it is, I know a billion jackpot sounds pretty good to a lot of people out there.”

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier and other leaders also attended the event.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
Cobb approves record $1.2B budget over conservative opposition
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
11h ago
Opinion: Keep leftist dogma out of Georgia civics education
Opinion: Keep leftist dogma out of Georgia civics education
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
10h ago
The Latest
Teachers wary as schools brace for new laws about race, obscenity
6h ago
Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals
Georgia professor pulled from classes after calling police on students
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
10h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top