Georgia lawmakers to introduce bill for fellowships honoring John Lewis

The John Lewis Civil Rights Fellowship would fund international internships and research placements to study nonviolent movements to establish and protect civil rights, according to a draft version of the legislation U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams’ office provided The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, is serving in the congressional district once represented by Lewis. On Monday, she will co-sponsor the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, her office said. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is expected to co-sponsor the legislation in the U.S. Senate, Williams’ office said.