Georgia lawmakers favor tuition bill for refugee college students

More than a dozen speakers made pitches for the bill. None spoke against it.

The arguments from supporters were based on humanitarian and economic means. One speaker noted more than 10% of Georgia workers are foreign-born. Several speakers said the 12-month wait could discourage some refugees from enrolling in college.

Several committee members from both parties spoke in favor of the bill.

“It is the right thing to do and the right thing for Georgia,” said Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon.

The committee did not vote on the legislation.

Staff writer Lautaro Grinspan contributed to this article.