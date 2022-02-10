Georgia lawmaker targets work focused on anti-racism, social justice

Rep. David Knight, R-Griffin, recently sent an 11-page letter to system leaders asking for areas where university administration spending has greatly increased in the last five years. He also wants details on “efforts represented as increasing institutional diversity, equity, inclusion, advocacy and activism.”

“While the latter may be facially laudable goals, we have been informed these efforts in practice often result in inappropriate and/or misuse of state resources … potentially exposing the System to a range of negative consequences, including significant legal liability,” he wrote.