Georgia high school athletes more likely to vape, study finds

Other researchers have found that vape products can contain benzene, which is found in car fumes. And vape flavoring has been linked to lung disease.

Many adult smokers have switched to vaping, considering it healthier than traditional cigarettes. Georgia lawmakers heard those views in 2019, along with stories about students who vaped, such as a metro Atlanta boy with collapsed lungs.

The UGA study uses survey responses from more than 362,000 students at 439 high schools collected in the Georgia Department of Education’s 2018 “Student Health Survey 2.0.” The findings represented responses from three-quarters of the state’s high school students.

It is the first such study in the United States, but researchers in Canada reported similar findings with high school students there. That study, published in 2019 in Nicotine & Tobacco Research, a peer-reviewed medical journal, found more vaping among boys than girls, similar to the results in Georgia.

The researchers in Canada also found boys tended to be more physically active than girls, adding that “male e-cigarettes users may perceive e-cigarettes to have a low health impact and may be an at-risk population for public health stakeholders to consider.”

Both studies suggested that policymakers target this population with messages about the health risks.