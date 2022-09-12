ajc logo
X

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs

Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Georgia’s public universities will offer fewer degrees in majors such as French, classical culture and certain specialized teaching fields after the Board of Regents terminated 215 programs at 18 schools.

The colleges will stop conferring degrees in those programs following the regents’ Thursday vote. Each of the programs had already been deactivated for more than two years because of lagging enrollment, and officials said any impacted students have received advice on how to pursue other degrees.

ExploreMost Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24

Stuart Rayfield, vice chancellor for leadership and institutional development, told the regents that discontinuing the programs is a “cleanup effort.” Some of the degrees have gone through significant curriculum changes, have been renamed or a new program has been proposed to revamp the degree.

“Some of these have been consolidated and streamlined into a smaller number of programs, and some of them are just at the point of retirement,” Rayfield said. “But in all cases, the enrollment in these programs necessitated the deactivation, and without some sort of significant reboot in the program, there was not a … significant interest in rebounding these programs.”

ExploreBiden announces student loan debt forgiveness for some borrowers

The list of terminated programs includes 43 at the University of Georgia, 32 at Georgia Southern University, 28 at Georgia State University and 26 at Augusta University.

The discontinued programs include a mix of associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctorate degrees.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 454m ago
Updated from a classic 15th-century drama, the Alliance’s “Everybody” (continuing through Oct. 2) features Deidrie Henry. (Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre/Greg Mooney)

Credit: Greg Mooney

‘Everybody’ sends Alliance’s Booth off with a bang
1h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
11h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
12h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
12h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. (File photos)

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Walker attacks Warnock on race in Senate contest
1h ago
The Latest
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
1h ago
Decatur seeks community input on school superintendent search
Georgia Board of Regents wants more state funding next year
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
17h ago
Live updates: King Charles arrives for Edinburgh procession
39m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top