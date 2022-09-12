Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs

The colleges will stop conferring degrees in those programs following the regents’ Thursday vote. Each of the programs had already been deactivated for more than two years because of lagging enrollment, and officials said any impacted students have received advice on how to pursue other degrees.

Stuart Rayfield, vice chancellor for leadership and institutional development, told the regents that discontinuing the programs is a “cleanup effort.” Some of the degrees have gone through significant curriculum changes, have been renamed or a new program has been proposed to revamp the degree.