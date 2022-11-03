Georgia collecting comments about proposed K-12 reading, writing goals

The Georgia Board of Education voted Thursday to post the more than 100 pages of proposed standards for public review. The new standards would emphasize phonics more than the current standards do.

Phonics is a method of teaching to read that involves breaking down words into sounds and tying them to letters or groups of letters. Less than a third of Georgia’s fourth and eighth grade students were reading proficiently or better, according to test results from last spring on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the most comprehensive national look so far at the academic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.