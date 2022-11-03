ajc logo
X

Georgia collecting comments about proposed K-12 reading, writing goals

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Georgians will have at least 30 days to share their opinions about proposed new standards to guide the teaching of English Language Arts in the state’s public schools.

The Georgia Board of Education voted Thursday to post the more than 100 pages of proposed standards for public review. The new standards would emphasize phonics more than the current standards do.

Phonics is a method of teaching to read that involves breaking down words into sounds and tying them to letters or groups of letters. Less than a third of Georgia’s fourth and eighth grade students were reading proficiently or better, according to test results from last spring on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the most comprehensive national look so far at the academic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The standards are academic goals that influence local choices about curriculum and the timing of its use in each grade. In some subjects and grades, student learning of the standards is measured with a test called the Milestones. The results are submitted to the federal government as part of accountability requirements established by Congress.

The Georgia Department of Education will begin taking public comment soon. The proposed standards are attached to the state education board’s published agenda.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia education officials consider more phonics in schools
4h ago
Gwinnett school discipline under scrutiny amid safety concerns
5h ago
Atlanta Public Schools to use $9.9 million grant for electric buses
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top