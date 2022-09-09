Georgia Board of Regents wants more state funding next year

The Board of Regents on Thursday approved an operating budget request of $3.14 billion in state funding for the 2024 fiscal year, up from about $3.12 billion for the current year.

The request for more operating dollars is driven largely by rising health insurance costs for the system’s employees and retirees, system officials said. Other factors include the number of student credit hours and an increase in the square footage of campus buildings that the system maintains and operates.