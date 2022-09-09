ajc logo
X

Georgia Board of Regents wants more state funding next year

The Georgia Board of Regents are asking for more state funding for fiscal year 2024. JOHN SPINK/AJC FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia Board of Regents are asking for more state funding for fiscal year 2024. JOHN SPINK/AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated Sept 9, 2022

The University System of Georgia is seeking nearly $25.5 million more in state funding for the next fiscal year to run the state’s 26 public colleges.

The Board of Regents on Thursday approved an operating budget request of $3.14 billion in state funding for the 2024 fiscal year, up from about $3.12 billion for the current year.

ExploreMost Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24

The request for more operating dollars is driven largely by rising health insurance costs for the system’s employees and retirees, system officials said. Other factors include the number of student credit hours and an increase in the square footage of campus buildings that the system maintains and operates.

Regents also are asking for $204.2 million for capital projects, the bulk of which would pay for designing, constructing and equipping buildings at more than a dozen schools across the state.

The funding request now goes to the governor’s office and will require approval by the Georgia General Assembly.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta officers, while investigating one shooting, were flagged down by a victim in another, separate nearby shooting Sunday morning, according to police.

Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case52m ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
2h ago
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
22h ago
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda didn’t want to talk about suspended striker Josef Martinez after his team’s 4-2 win against Toronto on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda declines to discuss Josef Martinez
2h ago
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda didn’t want to talk about suspended striker Josef Martinez after his team’s 4-2 win against Toronto on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda declines to discuss Josef Martinez
2h ago
A family of seven has been displaced after a fire destroyed their Gwinnett County home Sunday morning. (Photo: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Family of 7 displaced after fire engulfs Gwinnett home
3h ago
The Latest
City Schools of Decatur is hosting two community input sessions as it begins its search for a permanent superintendent. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Decatur seeks community input on school superintendent search
Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader
Atlanta’s oldest charter school receives STEAM certification
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
32m ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
7h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top