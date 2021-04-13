Georgia Board of Regents freezes tuition and fees for 2021-22 school year

It is the second consecutive year the board voted to freeze tuition and fees. The board voted last April to not to raise tuition during the initial economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The fall 2021 semester tuition at Georgia State University, which has more students than any school in the system, will be $4,474 for fulltime, in-state students and $13,993 for out-of-state students. The fall 2021 semester tuition at the University of Georgia, Georgia’s flagship university, will be $4,895 for fulltime, in-state students and $14,415 for out-of-state students.