Georgia Board of Regents freezes tuition and fees for 2021-22 school year

The Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to freeze tuition and fees for the 2021-22 school year at the University System of Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities at current levels, citing in part the ongoing financial hardships many students and parents are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the second consecutive year the board voted to freeze tuition and fees. The board voted last April to not to raise tuition during the initial economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
The fall 2021 semester tuition at Georgia State University, which has more students than any school in the system, will be $4,474 for fulltime, in-state students and $13,993 for out-of-state students. The fall 2021 semester tuition at the University of Georgia, Georgia’s flagship university, will be $4,895 for fulltime, in-state students and $14,415 for out-of-state students.
University System officials noted this is the fourth time in six years the board has voted to approve a recommendation of no tuition increase for any student across the system.
“USG over the past several years has remained committed to making public higher education as affordable as possible for students and their families, while maintaining results that rank our campuses among some of the best in the nation,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of the Board and state leaders toward this priority, and recognize students’ hard work especially over the past year to maintain success toward graduating and entering Georgia’s workforce with college degrees.”
Metro Atlanta schools in the system include Georgia Tech, the universities of North Georgia and West Georgia, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Georgia Gwinnett College, Clayton State, Georgia State and Kennesaw State universities. The University of Georgia, located in Athens, is also a system school.