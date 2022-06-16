Georgia Board of Education approves DeKalb school facilities plan

The facilities plan became a sticking point for the district after some Druid Hills High students published a video showcasing poor conditions like electrical and plumbing problems at the school. Many community members mobilized in support of upgrading the school. It caught the attention of Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods, who said he wouldn’t recommend the state board approve the plan unless it fixed those problems.

The plan states the district is eligible for more than $200 million in reimbursement for construction projects districtwide. The district could have missed out on that funding if the board had not approved the plan.