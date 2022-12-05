GBI arrests school official on child molestation charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Murray County School District administrator on child molestation and statutory rape charges.
Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Terry was charged with 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party. An investigation by the county’s district attorney’s office revealed the alleged relationship and they requested the GBI to investigate about two weeks ago.
GBI officials announced Terry’s arrest on Thursday.
Terry is listed on the school district’s website as its director of enrollment, data collections and federal programs. Murray County, located in northwest Georgia, has about 7,000 students.
The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424 or 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
