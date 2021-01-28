Ga Tech resolves complaint with Jewish campus leader kept from meeting

Lauren Blazofsky, then-director of Hillel at Georgia Tech, said she was not allowed inside a Young Democratic Socialists of America meeting on campus in April 2019 although she registered online for the meeting.

Blazofsky said she was asked if she was “Lauren from Hillel” before being denied admission and two other Jewish students said they were harassed at the event, according to a complaint filed by the American Center for Law and Justice with the U.S. Department of Education. The student group said at a Georgia Tech hearing it excluded Blazofsky because she had sent an email asking people to be disruptive at the event, according to a letter from the law and justice center to federal education officials. Blazofsky strongly denied the claim.