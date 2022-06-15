Fulton County Schools to hold job fair in push to hire 428 teachers

Fulton County Schools will hold a virtual job fair next week as part of its effort to hire more than 400 teachers for the upcoming school year.
The online hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in teaching in the state’s fourth-largest district can register in advance for the fair.
The district has filled 93.6% of its teaching positions as of late Monday, according to spokesman Brian Noyes. Fulton still needs to hire 344 general education teachers and 84 special education teachers. The first day of school is Aug. 8.
Noyes said he could not track how hiring this year compares to last year because the district has implemented a new data system that prevents a point-to-point comparison.
The job fair will feature open positions for all grade levels and content areas.
“Fulton County Schools is committed to attracting and identifying talented teachers with diverse backgrounds and levels of experience. We recognize that recruiting high performing teachers is essential to the success of our students,” the district said in its announcement.
A list of current teacher vacancies at elementary, middle and high schools can be found on the district’s website.
About the Author