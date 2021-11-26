Fulton County Schools reminds sick students to stay home after break

The Fulton County school system is urging parents and employees to report COVID-19 cases during the Thanksgiving break.
District officials took time during last week’s school board meeting to ask families to report any positive test results. They also told anyone who is sick to refrain from coming to school.
“We would like to continue to have uninterrupted, high-quality instruction in a face-to-face environment for the balance of this semester and moving to the spring,” said Superintendent Mike Looney at the meeting.
He added: “We can only do that if we all continue to work together and realize that there will be additional cases as families congregate and get together over the holiday period, and we are just asking people to remove themselves from the school environment if that’s the case.”
Ron Wade, the district’s head of human resources, said the online portal to report cases will be open during the Thanksgiving break.
Fulton schools will reopen Monday after a week-long holiday.
Other metro Atlanta districts also return that day.
Before the break, Clayton County Public Schools shared travel recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with its community. Those guidelines call for individuals who are not fully vaccinated to take a COVID-19 test after they return from a trip.
The Cobb and DeKalb school districts said they continue to encourage students to remain home if they are ill.
Reporter Alia Malik contributed to this article.
