Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fulton County Schools plans food distribution for online students

Fulton County Schools will distribute food to students Thursday. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO
caption arrowCaption
Fulton County Schools will distribute food to students Thursday. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools will give out meals this week to families who place their orders today.

Classes resumed Tuesday online-only, following a two-week holiday break in which COVID-19 cases surged across metro Atlanta.

The Fulton district is accepting online orders from parents who want to receive a free meal kit for their child while they’re learning virtually. The orders must be made by 11:59 p.m. today.

The food will be distributed from 9:10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at schools.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Rockdale County Public Schools extends virtual learning another week
1h ago
Atlanta Public Schools expands health services into team approach
10h ago
Cobb, Gwinnett schools to resume in-person classes amid COVID surge
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top