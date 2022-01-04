Fulton County Schools plans food distribution for online students

Fulton County Schools will give out meals this week to families who place their orders today.
Classes resumed Tuesday online-only, following a two-week holiday break in which COVID-19 cases surged across metro Atlanta.
The Fulton district is accepting online orders from parents who want to receive a free meal kit for their child while they’re learning virtually. The orders must be made by 11:59 p.m. today.
The food will be distributed from 9:10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at schools.
