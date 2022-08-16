Fulton County Schools names 2 new elementary principals

Fulton County Schools promoted two assistant principals to lead elementary campuses.
Shanté Bates is the new principal of Conley Hills Elementary School in East Point. Takisha Benning steps into the top leadership job at Barnwell Elementary School in Johns Creek.
The board of education approved the appointments at a Thursday meeting.
The district notified parents and employees in a July 12 letter that Conley Hills’ former principal, Jose Osorio, was leaving, citing personal reasons. Bates had served previously as the school’s assistant principal.
Benning worked the last four years as an assistant principal at Northview High School. The principal post she fills at Barnwell Elementary was created when Principal Martin Neuhaus departed in July to lead Northview High.
Neuhaus’ new role was among eight principal appointments that the district announced prior to starting classes Aug. 8.
