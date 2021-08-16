ajc logo
Fulton County Schools adopts property tax rate

The Fulton County school board set the property tax rate at 17.59 mills. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO
The Fulton County school board set the property tax rate at 17.59 mills.

Credit: Vanessa McCray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Fulton County school board unanimously approved a new property tax rate.

The board recently set the tax rate at 17.59 mills, slightly lower than the previous rate of 17.796 mils.

For the owner of a $300,000 house, the difference between the two rates is $24 a year.

Although the rate is lower, it is legally considered a 3.12% tax increase because the district didn’t lower the rate far enough to offset tax increases from higher property valuations.

