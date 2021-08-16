Fulton County Schools adopts property tax rate

The Fulton County school board unanimously approved a new property tax rate.
The board recently set the tax rate at 17.59 mills, slightly lower than the previous rate of 17.796 mils.
For the owner of a $300,000 house, the difference between the two rates is $24 a year.
Although the rate is lower, it is legally considered a 3.12% tax increase because the district didn’t lower the rate far enough to offset tax increases from higher property valuations.
