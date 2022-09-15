BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts unity summit against hate-fueled violence
ajc logo
X

Fulton County elementary school eyed for K-8 conversion

Palmetto Elementary School will be converted into a kindergarten through eighth grade school focusing on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools)

Combined ShapeCaption
Palmetto Elementary School will be converted into a kindergarten through eighth grade school focusing on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools plans to expand Palmetto Elementary School so that the site also serves middle school students.

Officials want to convert the Carlton Road campus in south Fulton County into a kindergarten through eighth grade school starting in fall 2025. It will specialize in STEAM programming, or science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

“It’s a model that evidence says can be good for kids and good for our communities,” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer, at a Tuesday school board meeting.

ExploreFulton County Schools renews talks to launch K-8 campuses

The Palmetto site previously housed a high school before it became an elementary school serving students through fifth grade. That means it has the room — such as cafeteria space and outdoor fields — to hold more students in older grades, officials said.

Last year, Palmetto enrolled just over 300 students, making it one of the district’s smallest schools.

Jones said the K-8 model allows children to remain in the same school longer. That provides stability and helps build closer relationships with teachers, which can boost parent engagement and students’ academic performance, he said.

Palmetto Elementary is one of four schools that feed into Bear Creek Middle School. Officials said expanding Palmetto would reduce the need for a larger redistricting of Bear Creek, one of the south Fulton middle schools with the highest enrollment.

Fulton is in the midst of a widespread redistricting effort to balance enrollments and capacity issues at schools throughout the district. That work is expected to result in shifting attendance boundaries in some neighborhoods, though officials have yet to propose any new maps.

ExploreFulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort

A district spokesman said proceeding with a K-8 conversion does not require board approval at this point, though board members will provide input as the plan moves forward. Eventually, the board will vote on related components of the plan, such as construction contracts to renovate the building. Funding for that would come from the system’s one-cent sales tax.

District 4 board member Franchesca Warren, who represents Palmetto, praised the K-8 plan.

“I’ve had nothing but great feedback from the community about this and lots of excitement,” she said.

Officials have considered reconfiguring schools on the district’s north side into the K-8 model, but said they want to gather additional public input before making more recommendations.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity 5h ago
Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has prioritized safety in Cobb County. But details remain scarce about the district's investment in a second crisis alert system. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb schools spent almost $3 million on second crisis alert system
2h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
3h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago
The Latest
Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has prioritized safety in Cobb County. But details remain scarce about the district's investment in a second crisis alert system. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb schools spent almost $3 million on second crisis alert system
2h ago
Research suggests in-person classes helped Georgia kids during COVID
17h ago
Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
23h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top