Fort Valley State to explore equity gaps in higher education

The REP4 alliance, announced Thursday, will focus on students taking the lead in a process called “Rapid Education Prototyping” to address equity gaps in higher education.

Black and Latinx students, for example, have been historically underrepresented in colleges and universities typically ranked among the nation’s best, and some data suggest the issue has become greater this school year. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center published a report in April that found the largest enrollment swing this spring occurred among Latinx students, dropping by nearly 2% at public, four-year colleges and nearly 14% at community colleges.