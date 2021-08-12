Former Ga. Secretary of State Cathy Cox in line to lead Georgia College

The state’s Board of Regents announced Thursday that Cox, currently dean of Mercer University’s law school, is the sole finalist to become president of Georgia College & State University. The current president, Steve Dorman, announced earlier this year he’s stepping down from the position in September. The Board of Regents will likely vote on whether to put Cox in the position next week.

“As someone who earned her undergraduate degrees through the University System of Georgia, I know how important it is to give students a strong foundation and the skills they need to help themselves and the state succeed,” Cox said in a statement. “I am very excited for the chance to build upon Georgia College & State University’s reputation, and work with faculty and staff to create a world-class destination for the liberal arts right here in Georgia.”