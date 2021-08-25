ajc logo
Former coach sues Gwinnett schools, alleging race discrimination

The cafeteria at Norcross High School as seen during Georgia primary run-off elections on August 11, 2020. A former Norcross High basketball coach recently sued the Gwinnett County school district in federal court, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.
The cafeteria at Norcross High School as seen during Georgia primary run-off elections on August 11, 2020. A former Norcross High basketball coach recently sued the Gwinnett County school district in federal court, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A former girls’ basketball coach at Norcross High School recently sued Gwinnett County Public Schools in federal court, alleging she was terminated from her coaching positions on the varsity and junior varsity team due to racial discrimination and retaliation.

Joyce Pierce, who teaches special education at the school, filed the lawsuit in the Atlanta division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

In the lawsuit, Pierce alleges she lost her position as assistant coach of the varsity team due to racial discrimination. She then said she was fired as head coach of the junior varsity team in retaliation for complaining about it, according to the lawsuit.

Sloan Roach, spokeswoman for Gwinnett County Public Schools, said the district has policies that prevent race discrimination and attorneys had yet to review the complaint.

Pierce, who is Black, played basketball for Norcross as a student and holds the school record for most points in a game. She went on to play for Georgia Tech and was invited to the U.S. Olympic team trials in 1992, according to the complaint. She is a member of the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame.

Pierce is seeking back pay from the date she lost her coaching positions, unspecified compensation for emotional distress and attorneys’ fees.

