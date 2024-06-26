Breaking: Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in cheating case
Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in cheating case

Judge Jerry Baxter approved a resolution between the state and the final five defendants in the Atlanta cheating trial this week. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Judge Jerry Baxter approved a resolution between the state and the final five defendants in the Atlanta cheating trial this week. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
18 minutes ago

The five remaining defendants in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating trial reached an agreement with the state this week under which they apologized for their wrongdoing and waived any remaining appeals to avoid prison time.

The resolution was approved by Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter, who presided over the nine-month-long trial that began in September 2014 and concluded in April 2015. It was then the longest trial in state history. Fani Willis, now Fulton County’s district attorney, was the lead prosecutor in the case.

Defendants Diane Buckner-Webb, Sharon Davis-Williams, Theresia Copeland, Michael Pitts and Shani Robinson all waived their rights to contest the validity of their convictions and were required to make apologies to the children of Atlanta Public Schools. In return, their prison sentences were dropped and they were able to count hours of completed community service toward those required in their sentences.

Then-Gov. Sonny Perdue ordered an inquiry into APS after rejecting the district’s own investigation into suspicious erasures on tests in 58 schools. The AJC first raised questions about some schools’ test scores.

ExploreInvestigation into APS cheating finds unethical behavior across every level

Baxter called some of the apologies stated in open court “a little squishy,” yet he said he was glad the case was finally over — although he said this settlement should have been reached 10 years ago, according to a video from Fox 5 Atlanta.

“I think (the resolution) should have happened ten years ago,” Baxter said. " Ten years. All sorts of things happened during that time that should have been taken care of, but here we are and I’m grateful it’s going to be over.”

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

