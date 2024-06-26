Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in cheating case

The five remaining defendants in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating trial reached an agreement with the state this week under which they apologized for their wrongdoing and waived any remaining appeals to avoid prison time.

The resolution was approved by Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter, who presided over the nine-month-long trial that began in September 2014 and concluded in April 2015. It was then the longest trial in state history. Fani Willis, now Fulton County’s district attorney, was the lead prosecutor in the case.

Defendants Diane Buckner-Webb, Sharon Davis-Williams, Theresia Copeland, Michael Pitts and Shani Robinson all waived their rights to contest the validity of their convictions and were required to make apologies to the children of Atlanta Public Schools. In return, their prison sentences were dropped and they were able to count hours of completed community service toward those required in their sentences.