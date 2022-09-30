Fewer eligible for student loan help after changes to federal plan

The education department said it is “assessing whether there are alternative pathways to provide relief to borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED, including FFEL Program loans and Perkins Loans, and is discussing this with private lenders.”

The change comes as Biden’s debt forgiveness plan faces a lawsuit filed by six states Thursday. That legal challenge, which specifically raises questions about loans through the FFEL program, asks for an immediate temporary restraining order to halt the program.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina are challenging the debt cancellation, calling it “economically unwise and downright unfair.”

The suit states: ”No statute permits President Biden to unilaterally relieve millions of individuals from their obligation to pay loans they voluntarily assumed.”

About 15% of Georgia residents have student loan debt. Their average debt is nearly $42,000, federal statistics show.