Federal official promotes STEM education in visit to Atlanta schools

Q: You spent time talking with students, teachers, school leaders and parents during your visit. Where are the gaps? Is there anything schools should be doing that they’re not?

A: Part of (this initiative) is being globally competitive. That happens when you have clear pathways to multilingualism and you have career-connected learning. And it’s all kind of based in STEM education. I think one of the things that is also important to highlight ... is connecting with industry. Industry is saying, “We need more students prepared for the jobs that are coming our way,” and getting businesses’ voices at the table to design school programming that works from a business perspective.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Q: Research shows there’s a lack of diversity in STEM fields. There’s a need for more women and people of color. What can be done to find more balance?

A: Getting all of the key organizations, school system leaders, board superintendents, state-level leaders to understand it’s a business proposition more than anything else. You get the employers telling us when they hire a more diverse workforce, they get better economic outcomes. So it’s a value proposition from a business perspective, as much as a proposition from a social services perspective.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Q: What’s next? What will you do with the information you’ve learned here?

A: What I saw (here) is very doable in any city in any state across the country. So I’m lifting up examples, “bright spotting,” you may call it, where it’s already being done. And people can lean in on that and say, “Oh, we could do a coding lab for K-3,” “We can have third through fifth graders doing these six different kinds of coding programs.” So our job is to go and “bright spot” it and then amplify it across the country so people can learn from one another.